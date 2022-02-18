Springfield Town Library presents “RBG”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as portrayed by Sheryl Faye in her one-woman show, is coming to the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in September 2020. She was the second woman and the first Jewish woman ever appointed to the Court and became the longest-serving Jewish justice.

She championed fairness and equality and objected to different expectations for men and women, prejudice against minority groups in places like hotels and restaurants, and women having fewer job opportunities than men. Ginsburg served on the national board of the American Civil Liberties Union and launched The Women’s Rights Project. She continued to be a leading voice for gender equality, women’s interests, and civil rights and liberties throughout her life.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life and ours.

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Library is located at 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt. For more information, contact 802-885-3108 or check the website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.