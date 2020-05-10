Springfield Town Library offers Phone-a-Story

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ever wish your child could have a story read to them at any time? Springfield Town Library has started Phone-a-Story. Simply dial 802-885-3499. A three-minute prerecorded story will be available 24/7 and updated weekly.

The stories will be chosen and read by Youth Services Librarian Michelle Stinson. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been missing one of my favorite components of my job. I love to read stories to children. I am very excited that we can provide this service.”

Phone-a-Story promotes literacy by entwining the written and spoken word while encouraging listening skills. Children may gain a sense of independence through learning to use the phone and it is a great opportunity to learn numbers. An excellent children’s story is just a phone call away. Call 802-885-3499 and listen to a story over the telephone. If you have questions about this or any Springfield Town Library program, please give us a call at 802-885-3108, email stlib@vermontel.net, or find us on Facebook.