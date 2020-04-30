Springfield Town Library offers curbside pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On April 24, 2020, Gov. Scott issued an order stating: “Libraries may allow for curbside pickup for lending in accordance with guidance issued by the Department of Libraries.” Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce that it is now able to offer next-day curbside pickup. In addition, all library books and media can now be returned in the drop box. These returned materials will be quarantined before they are made available for others.

Starting Monday, May 4, 2020, Springfield Town Library cardholders can call 802-885-3108 or email springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com to request items once each week for next-day pickup. Phone requests are limited to Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library staff will pull materials to be placed in a bag while wearing masks and gloves. Patrons will be given a 15-minute time slot to pick up materials the following day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Library staff will need to know the make, model, and color of the car that will be picking up the items. When patrons arrive during their time slot, they are asked to call the library to let staff know. Library staff will place the bag of items in open trunks or hatches of the patron’s car.

Curbside pickup is only available for full-privilege cardholders. Those who have temporary e-card access are not eligible for curbside pickup. Electronic resources will remain available for all cardholders. Due to the volume of expected requests, holds in the online catalog will not be available and requests are limited to three items per cardholder. Library staff will adjust plans as needed.