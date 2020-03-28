Springfield Town Library joins the worldwide largest digital book club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library patrons can join thousands of readers around the world in laughter and learning during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From March 23 through April 13, book lovers can enjoy stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s hilarious yet insightful memoir, “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic,” from their public library as an eBook or audiobook with no waitlists or holds. Springfield Town Library readers can join by visiting www.gmlc.overdrive.com or downloading the Libby app, then discuss online at www.discuss.biglibraryread.com.

Big Library Read is available in over 22,000 libraries and schools around the world, including more than 90% of public libraries in North America. It is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines.

“Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s memoir in which he points out that autism “looks” different for just about everyone with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Diagnosed with ASD at age 5, McCreary got hit with the performance bug not much later. During a difficult time in junior high, he started journaling, eventually turning his pain into something empowering – and funny.

This unique and hilarious #OwnVoices memoir breaks down what it’s like to live with autism for readers on and off the spectrum. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is an invaluable and compelling read for young readers with ASD looking for voices to relate to, as well as for readers hoping to broaden their understanding of ASD.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that simultaneously connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is the 21st selection of this program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at www.discuss.biglibraryread.com. The free program runs for two weeks and only requires a Springfield Town Library card to get started.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit www.biglibraryread.com.