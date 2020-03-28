Springfield Town Library has surprise packs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library, under the direction of the Selectboard, has created surprise packs for residents to pick up while running their essential errands during the “Stay Home” order. According to interim town manager, Cathy Sohngen, the Selectboard felt “it is important that citizens have access to books and media.”

Armed with masks and gloves, the librarians visited the former Springfield Armory to choose items from the Friends of Springfield Town Library’s book sale materials. Books and media for adults and youth were wrapped in paper and placed in plastic bags. Library staff created a Facebook Live video, www.facebook.com/stlvermont, to explain the process.

Each weekday, weather permitting, the bags will available outside the library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. The library ran a trial run Thursday, March 26 and quickly ran out of materials for youth. The staff will work to replenish the stock, but please be aware that there is more material for adults than for children. To ensure social distancing, materials are spaced apart and enter and exit signs are posted as well.

Library director Sue Dowdell said, “Our patrons have been missing their physical books and media. Many stocked up on Monday, March 16, the day we closed to the public. However, we understand our voracious readers may have already run out of books to read. While we are happy to provide this important service, it is important that residents only pick up the bags if they are on their way to or from the grocery store or other essential travel.”

The Springfield Town Library has several online resources for those who are comfortable downloading eBooks. Those who are not comfortable and wish to learn how to do it can call the library Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Springfield residents who do not yet have a library card can request one by calling 802-885-3108 or emailing springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.

Please visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org for much more information on our digital services and other important information during this outbreak. Our librarians are here to help.