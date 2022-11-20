Springfield Town Library Happenings

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has planned activities for all ages the next couple of weeks. Preschool Story Time has resumed; meet other caregivers and their little ones in the children’s room of the library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 20. Expect a fun time, filled with stories, songs, and activities.

The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving weekend. Please plan ahead. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Art, Grief, and Loss of a Child program, a four-week session in collaboration with Springfield Area Parent Child Center, will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at noon in the Flinn Room of the library. Contact SAPCC to register.

Susan Speranza, a local author, will discuss her book “Ice Out” on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

A community movie and luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 starting at 11 a.m. on the second floor of the library. Watch a great movie about four families in LA of different ethnicity (Latino, Asian/Vietnamese, African and Jewish) gather together for Thanksgiving dinner. Lunch is provided by the Springfield Family Center. Call the library at 802-885-3108 for the exact title, if you cannot guess it.

Learn how to better use Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Register in advance by calling the library 802-885-3108. There will also be an Astronomy class at 6 p.m. to learn how to borrow and use the library’s telescope.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Friday afternoon book club will meet via Zoom at 3 p.m. The library will extend its hours on 12/2 to participate in the Holiday Sticker Walk.

If you have questions about any of the events please call the library.