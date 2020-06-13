Springfield Town Library expands curbside pick-up

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library continues to expand the curbside pick-up stage of its phased reopening plan. Appointments to receive library materials can be made Monday through Saturday during the day. Evening curbside pick-up times are now available Monday through Thursday to accommodate those who have returned to work.

Patrons can again request items themselves through the online catalog. Staff will call to set up a pick-up appointment when library materials are ready. Requests by phone or email may still be made by those who do not wish to place their own holds. While temporary acrylic sneeze guards have been placed at the checkout points, the library must wait until a permanent glass partition is installed on the front of the circulation desk and the side of the reference desk before opening to the public to keep all as safe as possible.

The target date for allowing patrons to make an appointment to select their own materials is July 6. Limited computer usage appointments will also be available for essential tasks. The Friends of Springfield Town Library have purchased two Adirondack chairs, placed outside in the library’s garden, for those needing public Wi-Fi services using their own devices.

All materials that were taken out before March 16 need to be returned at this time. Items placed in the book drop will be isolated before being placed back on the shelves. Fines had been waived but will begin to accrue as of July 1, 2020. The Springfield Town Library staff thanks you for your patience during this transitional time.