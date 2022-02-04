Springfield Town Library adds two new clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – When suggestions are made, the Springfield Town Library staff do their best to implement them. The Library is starting two new clubs to meet community needs. Library Director Sue Dowdell said, “It is clear that people are really needing to connect. The library is working to help them do so in as safe a way as possible.”

In the 2021 library survey, respondents asked for an evening book club for those who work during the day. This club will meet for the first time on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the library. Those who wish to join should sign up through this link: www.bit.ly/STL-BKCLUB. The group will meet regularly on the third Monday of each month. Participants can come into the library or may join from home via Zoom.

At the first meeting, the group will decide on a great name for the group and the titles of future books. They will also receive their first book to read: “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. According to Kirkus Reviews, “’Beartown’ explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, and the courage it takes for an individual to go against the grain. In this story of a small forest town, Fredrik Backman has found the entire world.”

The second new club was prompted by a question on a local Facebook page about whether there was a Chess Club in town. Working with those who were interested, the library director Sue Dowdell set up the first meeting of the Springfield Chess Club for Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. Chess players will spread out throughout the building, ensuring social distancing. Open to those in sixth grade to those age 100-and-over, the club will accommodate all, regardless of experience. Those interested should sign up at www.bit.ly/STL-Chess and indicate their level in order to plan for the best possible meeting. Future meetings will take place on the first Monday of each month, unless a holiday interferes with the schedule.