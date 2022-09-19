Springfield poetry workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., join Anna Boarini at the Springfield Town Library for a poetry writing workshop. We’ll focus our writing on Springfield and all the community has to offer. Come and have your voice heard and tell your Springfield story through poetry. We’ll be writing together and there will be an opportunity to share your writing. All are welcome to join and no writing experience is required.

Anna Boarini, a local writer, will lead this writing workshop. This program is free, accessible, and open to the public. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield. For more information, please contact 802-885-3108.