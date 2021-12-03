Springfield neighborhood lights up

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Celebrate the holidays by entering the In The Spirit! awards, an outdoor decorating contest for residents or organizations that are located on Union Street or Park Street and all the smaller neighborhoods that connect to those two streets. Even if you don’t live in one of these neighborhoods, you can drive around to view the holiday spirit from dusk to 9 p.m. between Monday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 21.

Three In The Spirit! prizes will be awarded. The Clark Griswold Christmas Award of $100 and a plaque will be given for the most outlandish, fun, or over-the-top outdoor decorations. The Traditional Display Award of $75 will be given for the most appealing use of traditional holiday elements, and the Misfit Toy Display Award of $50 is for the best use of elements that engage children – especially inflatables.

It’s free to enter. It’s fun to share your holiday cheer with your neighbors. You could even win a prize! Not to mention bragging rights. The last day to enter is Friday, Dec. 17.

If you live in the area of Union Street or Park Street or any of the smaller streets that connect to them, you can enter the In The Spirit! awards program in any one of three possible ways. Enter online at https://forms.gle/mpx2gcfHtf3N38jN9; or mail a note that includes your name, street address, email address, and phone numbers to UPNA, 101 Union St., in Springfield; or send the same information to upnainc@gmail.com.

In The Spirit! awards are sponsored by Union Park Neighborhood Association, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to build a vibrant, safe, and cohesive neighborhood. The neighborhood consists of Union Street, Park Street, and the many smaller streets and neighborhoods that connect with them.

For further information about Union Park Neighborhood Association or the In the Spirit! awards, call Lori at 802-885-6388, or go to the Union Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page.