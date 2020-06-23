Springfield Library’s StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is kicking off the summer reading program with a StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail starting June 27.

StoryWalk is an innovative way to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail, readers are directed to the next page in the story. Located at the start of Toonerville Trail, also the home of the Springfield Farmer’s Market, this StoryWalk is an outdoor reading experience.

The book chosen for our first StoryWalk is “Thunder Underground” by Jane Yolen. This is a collection of poems that takes readers on an expedition underground, exploring everything from animal burrows, human creations, to caves and magma. This StoryWalk is hosted by the Springfield Town Library with the support of Springfield Parks and Recreation and the Vermont Department of Libraries.

Enjoy reading this book while walking or riding the Toonerville Trail. The pages are spaced to offer room for social distancing, please be courteous as people adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Imagine Your Story at Springfield Town Library! Be sure to register for the Springfield Town Library summer reading program. Youth will receive a packet and supplies for super activities to do this summer, prizes, and incentives too. We have a fun summer planned – outdoor programs as well as virtual. Watch for visits from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum and DinoMan. Additional favorites to look forward to are programs with The Nature Museum and Time with Teachers! For more information on this or other programs at the Springfield Town Library, please call us at 802-885-3108, go to www.springfieldtownlibrary.org, and find us on social media.