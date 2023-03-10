Springfield Library announces Little Library Design Contest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is adding three additional little libraries to give 24/7 outdoor access to books for more Springfield residents, thanks to a Sustainable & Resilient New England Libraries Grant from the Association of Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL). The current four little libraries in Springfield were sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club and were auctioned in 2022 to benefit the Friends of Springfield Town Library. These little libraries can be found at the Commons Park, Black River Coffee Bar, Pearl Street Creative, and on Route 106. The new ones will be placed at the Springfield Family Center, the Mountain View Apartments, and the Westview Apartments. The little libraries will be filled with books for anyone to take.

The library is hosting a design contest to determine how the little libraries will be decorated. Those who live in a Springfield Housing Authority property or use the Springfield Family Center or are clients/consumers of any local social service agency (HCRS, Lincoln Street, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Turning Point, Greater Falls Justice Center, Senior Solutions, Meals on Wheels, etc.) are invited to enter the design contest.

Designs should be colorful and may use other materials in addition to paint. Entrants may collaborate with another person, but only one name should be on the form. Forms are available at the library or online at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/arsl. Please note that copyrighted images (Disney, etc.) are not allowed. The little library boxes will be pre-built by a gracious volunteer and will be primed to be ready for the three winners to decorate. All materials to finish the project are funded by the grant and will be provided at no cost to the winners to complete their designs.

Contest entries are due to the Springfield Town Library no later than April 14. If participants cannot get to the library during open hours, the entries can be placed in an envelope marked “contest” and placed in the book drop. The designs will be judged by representatives of the Springfield Art Gym and Springfield Housing Authority and Springfield Family Center staff. While the contest does not include prizes, this is an opportunity for participants to showcase their talents and help the community. The name of the designer/creator will be engraved on a nameplate that will be placed above the door on the finished product.

The little library project is one of the focus areas of the Springfield Town Library’s Sustainable & Resilient New England Libraries Grant. Other projects will include adding a gate from the ramp into the side garden to increase accessibility to the space and redesigning the outdoor gardens with pollinators to feed the bees and edible plants to provide food for the community. The grant will also fund an April 18 program on Edible Perennial Gardening and Landscaping by John Root. The talk will feature the variety of trees, shrubs, vines, canes, and herbaceous perennials that can be grown in New England for bountiful harvests of fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

The Springfield Town Library is committed to actions that are environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible. Contact Library Director Sue Dowdell at 802-885-3108 for information on these and other library initiatives.