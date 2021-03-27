Springfield Library: “A Funny Program About Funny Programs”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library for an online presentation of “A Funny Program About Funny Programs.”

Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin hosts this fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, “The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time.” He is an award-winning author and pop culture historian. He is the only author to have actually ranked the greatest sitcoms of all time based on wide-ranging criteria.

In this engaging online program, Marty will talk about how sitcoms have evolved over the decades in presentation and content. He will involve the audience with engaging trivia questions that test and expand knowledge. He will impart wonderful trivia and other information about the greatest sitcoms ever to grace a television screen. And, most importantly, everyone will spend an hour laughing, bonding, and having a great time!

This online program features hilarious snippets of the most beloved sitcoms in American history, including “I Love Lucy,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “All in the Family,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-funny-program-about-funny-programs-tickets-127913929005. This event is free and open to the public.

Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.

Thank you to the Town of Springfield for sponsoring this program.