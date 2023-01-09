Springfield Hospital seeking Apple Blossom Cotillion Directors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – According to the American Heritage Dictionary, tradition means “a time-honored practice or a set of such practices.” Keeping traditions, like the Apple Blossom Cotillion, alive requires people and a strong commitment to the “practice.” For years, there certainly has not been any lack of commitment from individuals such as Pam Church, Carrie Jewell, Larry Kraft, Marie Laplante, Tracy Austin, and numerous others… years of volunteer dedication since the Cotillion’s inception in 1957.

Springfield Hospital remains committed to the Apple Blossom Cotillion, and we are seeking your help. We are seeking new directors for the 2023 Cotillion. Pam and Carrie have done an outstanding job over the years, and are now ready to hand over the directorship to new leadership.

If you have an interest in either directing or helping with the production of the 2023 Apple Blossom Cotillion which traditionally takes place the first weekend in May, please email or call Sandy Peplau, Marketing and Development, 802-885-7686, speplau@springfieldhospital.org.