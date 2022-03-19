Springfield holds annual Young Child Family Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 29th Annual Week of the Young Child Family Festival will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event will be outdoors at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. Admission is free. The rain date is Saturday, April 16. All are invited to join in on the celebration.

Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, and many other community partners, teachers, and friends, will be presenting in the all outdoor Family Festival, which is free to the community. There will be tents filled with resources and activities for young children, the VT & NH Photo Booth, food options, a buy-one-get-one free Scholastic Book Fair, Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, and a Touch-a-Truck event which will include various vehicles, like a fire truck, open for little ones to explore.

This event would not be possible without sponsors. Thank you to Cota & Cota, Dragonfly Designs, and Building Bright Futures.

Please join in the fun to celebrate The Week of the Young Child and say Happy Birthday to the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, as they celebrate 30 years of building bridges of support for children, families and caregivers.

For more information, visit the Facebook event, call 802-886-5242, or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.