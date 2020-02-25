Springfield High School Theater presents “Clue: On Stage”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield High School Theater Department presents “Clue: On Stage High School Edition,” adapted by David Abbinanti and Jonathan Lynn, based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture, which is based on the Hasbro board game “Clue.” Performances will be at the Springfield High School auditorium Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. Any questions please call 802-885-7954 or email Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org. Check out our Facebook: SHS Theater Dept.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well…dead. So whodunit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue” is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Riverside Restaurant will be cooking up a killer buffet on Friday and Saturday night. Dinners will start at 5 p.m. and run till 6:15 p.m. and will take place in the RVTC Cafe – just up the stairs, down the hall, and around the corner from the SHS Auditorium. The menu includes grilled chicken, caesar salad, rolls, mac and cheese, veggie platter and dips, and beverage table. A dessert and coffee cart will be available on both evenings and during intermission.

If you would like to RSVP for dinner, please email Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org or call 802-885-7954 after 3 p.m. Please leave name and number of guests.