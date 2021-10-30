Springfield Garden Club to hold Christmas Shop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Garden Club is sad to announce the cancellation of the Festival of Trees fundraising event again this year due to health concerns. The club is, however, looking forward to a new adventure. Thanks to the Springfield Housing Authority and Springfield on the Move, the public is invited to visit the Garden Club Christmas Shop at 39 Main Street in Springfield, Vt.

“In place of the usual festival, the board has come up with an exciting new idea that will allow us to exercise our creativity, follow social distancing guidelines, and still keep us connected with the community,” stated Cheryl Pierce, co-chair of this year’s fundraising event. “The shop will be fun and in the spirit of the holidays.”

Fresh green wreaths, some plain and some trimmed, some large and some smaller, several sizes of boxwood trees, fresh centerpieces, and more will be for sale for five days after Thanksgiving. The shop will be open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and again Dec. 2, 3, and 4 while supplies last.

The club will be participating in the Springfield on the Move Holiday Children’s Program and will be open until 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. Raffle tickets will be available at the shop. That Friday, the club will draw the winning ticket and someone will go home with the Money Tree and $100 cash!

The club hopes to be back at the Great Hall again in 2022 for all of the usual festival events. If you can’t visit the Christmas Shop but would like to make a donation to the Garden Club, you will find a donation link on the home page of the website: www.gardenclubofspringfield.org.

The Springfield Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and your donation is deductible to the extent allowable by law.