Springfield Garden Club hosts Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 28th Annual Festival of Trees Garden Club fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 6–8 p.m. at the Great Hall, 100 River Street, Springfield, with the theme, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” Santa will be center stage, along with his sleigh. Decorations will remain up through the first week of January for the public to enjoy.

The Friday night party will feature holiday music by the Glendon Ingalls Jazz Trio, as well as 25 dazzling trees, a silent auction, a raffle, wreaths, and other creations of seasonal greens available for purchase. This year’s event will again be catered by Black Rock Steakhouse, who will provide light appetizers with a focus on new items. The garden club will provide a table of cold hors d’oeuvres, with wine, Vermont brews, and apple cider available.

This year’s raffle will feature 20 themed baskets with a value of over $100 each. Guests will be able to select the basket of their choice and enter as many tickets to win as they choose. The Garden Club is blessed to have local businesses willing to give larger gifts which can be offered in the Silent Auction.

The fundraiser would not be possible without generous support from civic-minded businesses and individuals in the community. “The Festival is the sole means of support for the plantings around town, scholarships, and all of the programs the Club provides to the community,” stated Lynn Likus, event co-chair. “It will be nice to be back at the Great Hall after a two year absence due to the pandemic.”

The Springfield Garden Club is devoted to community service. Over the past 28 years of producing this extravaganza, the Club has given over $200,000 back to the community.

“What’s important to know is that the Garden Club strives to keep administrative and operational costs as low as possible. Those expenses are 95% covered by annual membership dues from the approximately 65 members it retains,” stated Jean Swanson, event co-chair. Another interesting fact is that the active members begin Festival preparations in early October and work for weeks planning, organizing, collecting, decorating, and getting things ready. Each dedicated member also buys their own ticket to attend the Festival and yet works that night.

The fundraiser event is open to the public and also by invitation. Tickets can be purchased at the door.