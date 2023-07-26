Springfield filmmaker to screen debut film in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Filmmaker Matt Munroe was raised in Tunbridge, Vt. After 15 years in Los Angeles, he returns home to share his debut feature film, titled “Dead English,” on Aug. 19, at 4 p.m., at Springfield Cinemas 3. The film is a satirical, dark comedy that follows two friends as they blunder their way through the aftermath of a robbery gone wrong. The crew behind the feature was comprised of only a director of photography doubling as a camera operator, and a sound mixer doubling as everything else. The two actors rehearsed the scenes much like actors in a play would, in an effort to restrict themselves to a tight four-day filming schedule. The film runs roughly one hour and 25 minutes, after which the two actors are excited to field questions and speak with attendees.

Matt is an avid filmmaker. His deep desire is to film his third feature here in Springfield, Vt. He will aim to utilize surrounding locations and local support. Those who are interested in learning the ins and outs of working on a film are encouraged to reserve a ticket for “Dead English” and attend the screening. At the screening, there will be a registration form to sign up for a slot on the next production, which will begin in the fall. All departments of filmmaking are open to interested parties, and include camera department, locations, catering, production assistants, script supervisor, makeup, wardrobe, producers, and more. The production is also looking for those willing to contribute equipment, set pieces, transportation, and anything else a film production might need. More information about his third feature can be found in person at the screening.

Your free ticket for Dead English can be reserved online at www.deadenglish.com.