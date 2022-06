SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band will present a concert on Tuesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd, Springfield, VT.

The concert program includes selections from musicals and movies, including “Chicago,” “Grease,” “The Lion King,” and others, with other traditional summer-band music.

Please bring a chair.