Springfield Community Players to hold auditions for “Pumpkins of Peril”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players will hold auditions for “Pumpkins of Peril – A Halloween Murder Mystery,” by local playwright Thomas Compos, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; or by appointment by calling director Patty Greene-Pawelczyk at 802-289-4325 or emailing pagreene113@gmail.com. The performance will be held on Oct. 26, from 6-10 p.m., at The Hartness House, 109 Front Street, Springfield, Vt.

This is a cold read audition. The script will be available audition nights, no preparation needed. We need nine actors. The play is written for seven males and two females, however, three or four roles could be played by any gender. Actors should be 18 years and older.

Parts open for audition are: Professor Al Ucard, a notorious night owl; Penfield, the professor’s assistant; Mina Parke, a florist who has caught the professor’s eye; Harry Talbot, who suffers from selenophobia, an irrational fear of the moon; Doctor Proctor, town skeptic, here to debunk any paranormal claim; Perry “Cowboy” Pokis, who was actually born in Passaic, N.J., but dresses like an Old West gunslinger; Esme Deamon, who prefers to dress all in black, and believes she can cast “the evil eye” on her enemies; Jack. O. Landrum, head of the local ghost-hunting group; and Leonard Skully, private eye.

The readthrough will be held Oct. 2, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The rehearsal schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, from Oct. 5-23, with a Friday, Oct. 25, dress rehearsal.