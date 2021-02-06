Springfield Community Players presents “Check Please!”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dating is hard. In a world where the internet exists, dating apps are a dime a dozen and your next date claims they could be “the one,” staying at home seems like the best option. Well, the Springfield Community Players can bring you both the solitude you seek and the excitement of dating all from your living room couch. Join the Springfield Community Players for their rendition of “Check Please!”

“Check Please!” is a one-act play written by Jonathan Rand. The show has seen massive success on large and small stages. Here in our small community, we are bringing you a virtual experience. Laura Carbonneau returns to the stage as the director of this virtual undertaking. Laura first came to the Springfield Community Players performing on our stage in 2018 in the production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and again in 2019 for the productions of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and the original production of “Hotel Anonymous” written by Andrew Freeman.

Tickets are sold per household and can be purchased at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org/tickets. Two days prior to the selected performance, attendees will receive a link to the show. Please note that the link is only good for the show you have purchased attendance to and cannot be used any other time. This will be a live performance. Show dates are Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

For more information, call the Springfield Community Players Box Office at 802-885-4098. As always, see you at the theater – virtually!