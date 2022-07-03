Springfield Community Players present, “Gypsy”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In these times of uncertainty, the Springfield Community Players oft resemble the Vaudevillian stages of the 1920s. A community theater, left empty most days, at night turns into a showcase of talent. Much like our Vaudevillian history, the playhouse welcomes talent from far and wide, as players chase their dreams of becoming a star; but, by day, catch a dime working as teachers, business owners, bankers, managers, healthcare workers, and servers.

As the Springfield Community Players come into their second season after 2020, the perspective is different. Uncertainty is a common word, knowing that at any second the show might not go on as we live under the threat of another Covid outbreak. After our opening show, “Puffs,” fell victim to Covid, Springfield Community Players is now thrilled to welcome the audience back inside our intimate theater for the true Vaudevillian expose, “Gypsy.”

Based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the musical “Gypsy” was a project of David Merrick and actress Ethel Merman. In addition, Jule Stein and Oscar Hammersetein were accompanied on the project to make this story into a show. “Gypsy” saw its first Broadway run in 1959 and became a hit film in 1962.

“Gypsy” is the tale of a mother, Rose, desperate to break her children into show business. But to what extent will Rose go to make June and Louise into Vaudeville stars? Throughout, the audience will be delighted with original music, played by a live music pit, dances, and dialogue, as we follow Rose and her family through years of life in just a few hours.

“This is a show about love and relationships,” says director Sara Vitale. “It’s about the things we want versus the things we do, and why we do them. It’s about struggling towards a dream at any cost, and the reality of what those costs actually are.”

In these times of uncertainty, what could be a more relevant show to perform, to invite the community to enjoy? This stunning production, one of such volume and excitement, holds true decades after its creation. The flair, the comedy, and the characters are all reflective of the landscape we live in.

“I’m excited to give the audience an upbeat and entertaining show to come back to the theater for,” says Vitale. “We’ve raised over $2,000 to purchase new costumes and props for the show, and have worked hard to create a stunning experience.”

“Gypsy” will run for three weekends, each weekend with three shows. Shows are as follows: July 8–10, July 15–17, and July 22–24. Shows on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Matinee shows on Sundays will begin at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.springfieldcommunityplayers.com, or by calling the theater and leaving a message. We are located at 165 South St., Springfield, VT, 05156

Masks are required for all audience members for the first two show weekends, and suggested for the final three shows.

Attendance is up to viewer discretion as there is *implied nudity* in our burlesque scenes.

Written by Taryn Sidney of the Springfield Community Players.