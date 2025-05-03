Springfield Community Players present “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Community Players (SCP), the longest running community theatre in Vermont, is gearing up for the first show of their 105th season. The cast of six, featuring a mix of new and familiar faces, is being led through their final weeks of rehearsal by debut director Janet “Jet” Trimboli.

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball is a play about five bridesmaids who find refuge in the bride’s sister’s bedroom during a lavish wedding reception. The play explores themes of female solidarity as the women, who each have their own reasons for hiding, discover they have more in common than their matching dresses and distaste for the bride.

Cat Gessner will be joining SCP for the first time to bring the role of Frances, the bride’s naive younger cousin, to life, and Tera Monroe Murray is returning to the SCP stage to play the bride’s rebellious younger sister Meredith. In the adventurous woman with a past role of Trisha is Mairin Keleher and coming back to the stage after her own directorial debut back in November with “Rumors,” Ashlee White will be playing the unhappily married Georgeanne. Rounding out the bridesmaids, the groom’s clumsy yet elegant sister Mindy will be played by Maritza Garcia, and rounding out the cast, Tripp, the groom’s cousin and an usher, will be played by John Emery.

This show is as humorous as it is heartfelt. Come out to see “Five Women” if you’re looking for a play that will leave you laughing, crying, and asking the questions we’ve been trying to find answers to as a society for decades.

Shows are May 17 and 23, at 7 p.m., and May 18 and 24, at 2 p.m. This show contains mature themes and may not be suitable for all audiences. Tickets are available for purchase now on the freshly revamped website, www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org.