Springfield Community Players present “9 to 5”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players are proud to present “9 to 5 the Musical,” by Dolly Parton, to open the 2023 season. This hilarious musical comedy is set in 1979, and covers themes such as sexism, stereotypes, love, and feminism.

“On the surface the show is about a group of secretaries fighting to gain the respect they deserve from their chauvinist boss, but there’s so much more underneath,” said director and Players President Sara Vitale. “The show deals with how we relate to each other as people, and the stereotypes we carry, but in a really funny, light hearted way.” This is Sara’s third time directing a musical for the Players, her first being “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in 2021, followed by “Gypsy” last year.

“Given my personality in real life, this has definitely been a difficult role to jump into. It’s not easy playing a ‘sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,’” said Louis Vitale, who plays the boss, Hart, referencing a line from the show, “but it’s been so much fun.”

Samuel Mathewes Clark, who plays mild-mannered Joe, says, “I love the collaboration and sense of community for the show. Everyone is bringing their best self to their characters and the show as a whole. We’re all helping each other to succeed.”

“Even though there has been a lot of progress in the work place with women’s equality, the playing field isn’t level yet. This is a really funny show that deals with some very serious issues that are still relevant today. I’m really enjoying the role of Violet, and digging into what motivates her,” said Ashlee White. “The music and dancing is a wonderful bonus! It’s been so much fun working with this talented cast. I hope our audience enjoys it as much as I do.”

Vitale is joined again by musical director Carol Cronce and choreographer Suzanne Stern, along with stage manager Patty Greene-Pawelczyk, and costume designer Ellen Pillsbury, all of whom worked with her on “Gypsy.” Sara is also mentoring Samantha Wood in assistant directing. The cast includes many faces which have graced the SCP stage in the past, as well as a group of actors who are new to the Players.

“I deeply believe that community theater should be inclusive, and so I’m thrilled that I was able to cast everyone who auditioned. It’s awesome to have first-time actors in my cast, anchored by experienced leads. I couldn’t be more proud of them all,” Vitale said.

Shows are May 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Doors open half an hour before the show. All seating is general admission. If you require special seating, please reach out to the players at 802-885-4098. Masks are required for May 13 and 14, and are optional for May 20 and 21. Tickets are available by calling the Players at the number above, at the door, or at the website at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org. It is an intimate, 80-seat theater, so reserving or purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged.