Springfield Community Players prepares for outdoor drive-in concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players had to change direction of their 100th anniversary to find ways to keep their audience entertained while staying at home. They recently hosted an online competition, the Springfield Community Players Pandemic Pageant, with multiple community members participating. Todd Hutchinson, vice president, encouraged the community to submit videos performing their musical talents. On July 4, the winners were announced. Ben and Elizabeth Streeter came in third place, Ainsley Bertone was second place, and Alivia Emerson was the first place winner.

Now, Springfield Community Players, along with John Landry of WCFR Rewind 106.5, have coordinated an outdoor drive-in styled concert: An Evening Under the Stars: A Salute to Broadway.

An Evening Under the Stars: A Salute to Broadway will be performed Aug. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Springfield Community Players, 165 South St., in Springfield. Guests will arrive and park in the parking lot, and the musicians will perform from the deck of the main entrance to the theater. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and sit under the evening sky and sing along to the music. WCFR Rewind 106.5 will provide a radio frequency for those who wish to stay in their vehicles.

Social distancing will be required, and those using the restrooms in the theater will be required to wear their facial masks to enter the building. “Our goal is to make everyone safe, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves. If anyone feels sick or not well, we would ask that you stay home.”

Hospitality manager Claire MacDonald will coordinate volunteers to assist with beverages and ice cream for purchase during the concert. There will be no intermission so the volunteers will make themselves available to guests during the event.

This will be a free concert, and donations will be accepted. Social distancing and state COVID-19 requirements will apply along with Springfield Community Players’ safety requirements. For more information, call the ticket box office at 802-885-4098.