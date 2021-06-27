Springfield Community Players opens auditions for upcoming musical

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players are back and in full production. We are excited to announce that we will be holding auditions for the upcoming musical performance of the “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Auditions will be scheduled for July 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and July 18, 4-6 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the bee, run by three equally quirky grownups.

Auditions will be held at the Springfield Community Players theater located at 165 South St. in Springfield, Vt. If you wish to audition, you must be at least 16 years of age or older and be able to sing. During auditions, you will need to provide your own material to give to the accompanist. We will also have our music available as well for those who may not be able to obtain their own. For more information, please contact the Springfield Community Players Ticket Box Office, 802-885-4098 or springfieldcommunityplayers@gmail.com.