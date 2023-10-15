Springfield Community Players murder mystery

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “High on a hill above Springfield sits the imposing Ucard mansion. For generations, a member of the Ucard family has resided there. The occupants look strangely alike, despite the passing of several generations. Residents don’t see much activity around the mansion during the day, but notice lights on all through the night. The current occupant, Professor Al Ucard, teaches night classes at the Springfield Heights Institute of Technology. Tonight, Halloween, the professor turns his thoughts to the world beyond the boundaries of Springfield – far beyond. He has invited some of Springfield’s most elite (some would say eccentric) citizens to Ucard mansion for a Halloween party and séance, in order to reach the founder of Springfield, Milford Harley. But something more than spirits is in the air tonight at the mansion, as one by one, guests meet grisly ends. Is it a vengeful ghost, or a more corporeal criminal?

The Springfield Community Players present this original murder mystery on Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the Players Studio, 165 South Street in Springfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., admission includes beverages and Halloween treats. Tickets will be available at the door, or reserve by going to www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org. Audience members will have the opportunity to question the suspects, and try to solve the murders. All proceeds go to support the continuing activities of Springfield Community Players.