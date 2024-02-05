Springfield Community Players auditions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players will kick off their 2024 season with a classic murder mystery by queen of crime Agatha Christie, “The Unexpected Guest.” When the fog causes him to crash his car, a man seeks help at a nearby house and discovers a body. Who committed the murder? The lovely widow? The violent brother? The jealous lover? Can you guess before the play is over?

Auditions will take place at the Calvary Baptist Church on Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m., and Feb. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. The performances are scheduled for May 11, 12, 18, and 19. There are six male roles and three female roles , though this ratio may change depending on audition turnout. Actors of all ages are encouraged to try out, no prior experience is necessary. A copy of the script will be available at the local library for role preparation. The director will be Miles Ledoux, whom you may have seen as Wadsworth in the recent production of “Clue.”

Come be part of this wondrous theater experience.