Springfield Community Chorus “Swing into Spring” concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus has a fun and jazzy spring concert planned for audiences in Springfield and Bellows Falls. Some of the toe-tapping songs include “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” by Irving Berlin, “Mack the Knife” by Kurt Weil, and “Blue Moon” by Richard Rodgers. For a more calming listen, we will sing “Cantate Domino” by Giuseppe Pitoni, “If Music be the Food of Love” by David Dickau, and “Laudate Dominum” by Mozart.

The May 3 concert will be sung at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church Street in Bellows Falls, at 7 p.m. The May 4 concert will be at the Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, at 77 Main Street in Springfield, at 3 p.m.

Patty Meyer directs the chorus. She is a choral conductor, pianist, flutist, and music educator located in Brattleboro, Vt. She has degrees from Bowdoin College and Boston University. She is a great fit for our chorus.

Come join in the fun. The concerts are free, though a small suggested donation is appreciated. A QR code will be available to make donations electronically.