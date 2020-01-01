Springfield Community Chorus starts 2020 spring season

CHESTER, Vt. – Do you like to hum along to tunes and sometimes sing the songs you know in the shower? Come and join singers like you who love to sing. The chorus starts its spring rehearsals Monday, Jan. 6. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. No tryouts are required.

Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., Chester, Vt. Ken Olsson is the director and teacher. The concerts will be held May 2 and 3. The repertoire features New England composers with a medley of Leonard Bernstein’s songs from “West Side Story” and “Make Our Garden Grow” from “Candide,” songs by Randall Thompson called “Frostiana,” John Corigliano’s “Fern Hill,” and a set of American tunes by Aaron Copland. Come and join us in the joy of singing.

For any questions, contact Kara, manager of the chorus, at sittinonahighnote@gmail.com or call Barbara at 802-886-1777. For more information about the chorus, go to www.springfieldcommunitychorus.org.