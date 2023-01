SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for the spring concert on Jan. 30. The program for this concert will feature songs from the late 60s and 70s; songs you might sing on a road trip. The first rehearsal will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church on 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield. Subsequent rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. with concert dates tentatively set for May 6 and 7. Sing with us.