Springfield Community Chorus hires interim director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus would like to thank our previous director of seven years, Ken Olsson, who resigned spring of 2022. Under his direction, the chorus was able to reach a high degree of competence. They sang several large choral pieces: Hayden’s Creation, Fauré’s Requiem, and Mozart’s Requiem in d minor.

With Olsson leaving, the board reached out to Amy Cann. Cann has a degree in music with a double focus in strings and voice from the Crane School of Music at NUNY in Potsdam. She has a lifetime of experience conducting, accompanying, and singing with both children and adults in both classical and traditional ensembles and music theater productions. She is also well known throughout the Vermont and New Hampshire regions as a traditional fiddler and dance caller.

Amy Cann will conduct the chorus as they start rehearsals on Sept. 19 for the Dec. 3 and 4 concerts. For more details, go to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpringfieldCommunityChorus.