Springfield Community Chorus announces its 2021 fall session

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you like to hum along to tunes and sometimes sing the songs you know in the shower? Come and join singers like you who love to sing. The Springfield Community Chorus starts its fall rehearsals Sept. 13. No tryouts are required. Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield, Vt.

Ken Olsson is the director and teacher. The first rehearsal starts Sept. 13 with registration and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. The dues for the fall session cover professional voice lessons by our conductor as we rehearse our concert selections. For any questions, contact Fred Marin, manager of the chorus, at springfieldcommunitychorus@gmail.com or call Barbara at 802-886-1777.

The concert weekend will be Dec. 4 and 5. The holiday concert will include a selection of Christmas favorites. Come and join us in the joy of singing. For more information about the chorus, go to www.springfieldcommunitychorus.org.

The chorus will operate using the best guidance available from the CDC and the Vermont Department of Health. We encourage all participants to be fully vaccinated. If not vaccinated, please wear a facemask to reduce the risk of Covid-19 to yourselves and other chorus members.