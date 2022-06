SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will kick off its 2022 summer concert season with a free concert on Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. Concerts are scheduled for every Tuesday evening from June 21 through Aug. 9. The band’s ever-popular Children’s Concert will take place on Tuesday, July 5.