Springfield Community Band shows

REGION – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert on Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo on Elm St. in Walpole, N.H. Broadway show tunes and music from blockbuster movies will fill the air.

The highlight of the evening will be vocalist Grace Thompson singing a medley of songs from “The Sound of Music.” In addition, the band will play selections from “Jersey Boys,” “The Lion King,” “Grease,” and more.

The Band, also under the direction of Nick Pelton, will be presenting another free concert on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt.

This program will encompass a wide-ranging and rich musical mix, including works by John Williams (the Star Wars marches), old favorites by George Gershwin, and much more, including percussionist Clayton Thompson giving it his all in the invigorating “Concerto for Drumset.”

Attendees should bring a chair, as no seating is available.