Springfield Community Band seeks new players

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band is seeking new players. The Band is a dynamic and fun group that plays a varied repertoire, from classic rock and ballads, to music from movies and musicals and traditional marches. If you can find time for our schedule, we’d like to have you as a band member – even if it’s been quite some time since you last played. There are no auditions.

Rehearsals are every Sunday, 6–8 p.m. from April 3 to June 19. The concerts are Tuesday evenings in the summer, starting June 21.

For more information, please email us at info@springfieldcommunityband.com, or call Barb Rodgers at 802-875-2079.