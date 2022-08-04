Springfield Community Band free concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the bandstand in Springfield, located at 13 Fairgrounds Road.

The evening will feature the band’s Jazz Combo in its first outing of the concert season. The Combo will swing with “Lady Bird” by Tadd Damerow, “Blue Bossa” by Kenny Dorham, and more. The full band will complete the program, offering up fun music that’s been chosen to appeal to everyone.

The public is reminded to bring a chair.

This program is subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.