Springfield Community Band final concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present its final concert of the summer season on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the band’s home, the bandstand in Springfield, Vt., located at 13 Fairgrounds Road.

The band thanks it audience for their enthusiastic support this summer. As in the past, this final concert has been reserved for those pieces in the summer repertoire that the band members have enjoyed the most. Come see what’s been chosen and remember to bring a chair.