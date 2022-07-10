Springfield Community Band concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band will present a concert, with guest conductors, on Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt.

Directing the band will be three band members: Danielle St. Amand, Alex Brady, and Christian Terry. All three are music educators, and the pieces they’ve chosen are among their, and the band’s, favorites, including pieces by John Philip Sousa and John Williams, as well as a beautiful piece, new to the band, by Jay Ungar.

The featured musician that evening will be Clayton Thompson, percussionist, in “Concerto for Drumset.”

The public is reminded to bring a chair.

This program is subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.