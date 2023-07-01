Springfield Community Band Children’s Concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., the Springfield Community Band will present its very-well-received annual Children’s Concert.

Nick Pelton will conduct the concert, which will take place at The Common, a park in Springfield opposite the cemetery on Summer Hill Street.

The band urges everyone – kids and adults – to come dressed in their pajamas and ready for fun.

The evening will feature the well-loved story of Peter and the Wolf, starring different instruments as the characters in the story.

In addition, the kids will dance the hokey pokey, and those wishing to do so will have the chance to conduct the band.

As always, there will be free ice cream for all. This concert is always fun; don’t forget your chair! Please note that the program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.