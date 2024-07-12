Springfield Community Band children’s concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 16, at 6:15 p.m., the Springfield Community Band will present its very well-received annual children’s concert.

Nick Pelton will conduct the concert, which will take place at The Common – a park in Springfield opposite the Summer Hill Cemetery. Children (and adults) are urged to come dressed in the brightest, most clashing, outfit they can put together – stripes and polka dots?

The band will play music chosen from various Disney movies. We’re pleased to welcome vocalist Kelly DeAngelis, who will sing Elsa’s big hit “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.” A rare treat will be band director Nick Pelton on saxophone, playing “Lightning Fingers.” The title speaks for itself.

Children who wish to do so will have the chance to conduct the band! And there will be free ice cream for all.

This concert is always fun. Don’t forget your chair. Please note that the program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.