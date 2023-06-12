Springfield Community Band begins Tuesday concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band will perform this summer at the newly renovated Hartness House Inn, located at 109 Front Street in Springfield.

The first of the band’s Tuesday evening concerts will be on Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. Come sit on the deck and enjoy a traditional Vermont summer evening. Drinks and finger food will be available for purchase.

The band gratefully, and in awe, dedicates this 2023 season to Vaughn Hadwen who, with his trombone, is embarking on his 70th year with the band.

Through the years, Vaughn has served the band in too many capacities to list, including as president, board member, trailer hauler, provider of the sound system, chief clown at the Children’s Concert, and more. Always looking on the bright side with a wonderful sense of humor, Vaughn can be depended on for a smile, a joke, and a bottle of cold water on a hot day. He continues to be a valued friend to all, and a band asset beyond measure. Congratulations on 70 years, Vaughn!

The program for this special event showcases the band’s more classical side. Three pieces were added to the band’s repertoire over the winter. They are “First Suite in E-flat for Military Band,” by Gustav Holst, “Suite of Old American Dances,” by Robert Russell Bennett, and “Rondo,” a portion of a French horn concerto by Mozart. The latter will feature the very talented Cindy Hughes on French horn.

Nick Pelton will conduct. Stay tuned for more new music in future weeks. The program selections are subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.