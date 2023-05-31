Springfield Community Band 2023 season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt – The Springfield Community Band’s 2023 concert season will commence on Tuesday, June 20, and will continue on Tuesday evenings in Springfield throughout the summer.

The upcoming musical repertoire will include a number of brand-new pieces, which are the product of the band’s work throughout the winter months.

As many know, the Springfield Community Band plays a wide range of music – marches, jazz, show tunes, selections from movie soundtracks, etc. And, new this year, some very appealing light classical and semi-classical pieces, whose melodies will be familiar to many.

Performance details are still being finalized, but, as in past years, community members can expect an announcement before each performance giving the specifics of time and place, along with information about the content of the evening’s program.

As the concert season approaches, the band is very grateful for the past support of its loyal audience members, and hopes to see new faces in the audience this summer.

Springfield Community Band concerts are free. Please mark your calendars for Tuesday nights starting on June 20, and continuing through Aug. 1.

Interested players are welcome to contact the band at scommunityband@gmail.com.