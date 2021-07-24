Springfield author publishes two books in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Local author Linda Blum celebrated the release of two books during 2020: “One God, In One Book, For One People,” June 17, and “Garden Isle Twins: Mountains and Valleys and High Tides, Low Tides,” Dec. 22. Both books were published by ReadersMagnet LLC and were recently included in the London Book Fair International in 2021.

In “One God, In One Book, For One People,” Blum writes about promoting peace and unity. She draws inspiration from her studies, experiences, and observations. In this three-part book, she explains how God manifested Himself in similar ways both in the Tanakh (Hebrew Scriptures) and the Brit Chadashah (New Covenant). This engaging book presents an appeal to those who profess faith or those who do not by closing each chapter with a self-help component.

“Many of the conflicts in today’s world concern religious differences,” explains Blum. “Anytime there is dialogue, peace can follow.”

Blum’s other book is a novel that takes place on an island in Maine. “Garden Isle Twins” is the story of fraternal twin teenage girls, Jeanne Ruth and Ruby Jane. When their father, Rev. Nathan Miller, relocates the family from a city church in Columbus, Ohio to an island in Maine only accessible by a ferry, the sisters have to learn how to overcome their anxieties and the feelings of isolation in a new home.

Linda L. Blum graduated from Faith School of Theology, now Faith Bible College International, and from International Seminary with a bachelor’s degree in religious education. She is an ordained minister who has over 50 years of ministry experience. Presently, Blum directs the Living Stone School of Ministry in her local area and lives with her husband, Peter Blum, in the beautiful state of Vermont.

Both books are available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, go to Linda Blum’s Beautiful Books on Facebook.