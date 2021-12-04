Springfield Art Gym’s Christmas Makers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will host a Christmas Makers Market at 37 Main Street in the newly renovated Woolson Block Thursdays and Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 18.

This Christmas Makers Market features the work of independent Vermont makers who have created a wide variety of unique gifts for you or family and friends. Items for sale include hand painted bottles, upcycled flannels with inspiring and sassy images sewn into them, tin can upcycled earrings, handmade jewelry, homemade baked goods, diamond art, crochet items, handmade baskets, custom signs, shirts, and glasses as well as handmade aprons, potholders, and masks.

This market has the added excitement of introducing the public to the newly renovated Woolson Block retail business space – a long-awaited and highly anticipated renovation of a downtown landmark historically and emotionally significant to Springfield and the state of Vermont.

“As conscientious consumers, we are moving away from mass-produced products with no face, no story, and no meaning. Instead, we are looking to buy less and buy products made in Vermont, of higher quality, and with soul. Our goal is to provide this outlet for consumers and makers to connect, form relationships, and promote small business,” says Wendi Germain, co-creator of the Springfield Art Gym.

In a world of anonymous mass production, Springfield Art Gym’s Makers Market allows shoppers to give or own a one-of-a-kind handmade treasure that reflects the heart and soul of the maker.

For more information on the Springfield Art Gym, go to www.artgymvt.com or find us on Facebook.