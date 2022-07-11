Springfield Art Gym grand reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym will host a grand reopening on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their new location at 335 River Street behind Joes Discount Beverage Store. There will be a ribbon cutting, raffle prizes, make-and-take craft stations for all ages, chalk drawing, live folk music, food, and fun.

Springfield Art Gym is a drop-in community art room where everyone is welcome to exercise their creativity. For a small donation, you can use the tools and consumable materials on hand to create art. Volunteer staff is on site for guidance. Materials are all by donation from the public. The Art Gym is handicap accessible. Visit Springfield Art Gym on Facebook or at www.artgymvt.com