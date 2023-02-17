Spring Salon call for entry

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents The Spring Salon, an open call exhibition hung in the floor-to-ceiling salon style. The Canal Street Art Gallery’s Spring Salon is inclusive of all art and seeks to expand access to original art in our community. The opportunity to exhibit is open to the public. Artists of all career levels, experience, and with or without formal training, can exhibit their artwork.

Artists may submit up to three artworks with maximum dimensions of forty-eight inches in any direction to exhibit in the Spring Salon. Submissions are due on Feb. 27, and submitting is free. There is an exhibition fee of $35. This fee goes towards artwork cataloging, installation, promotion, and advertising. Visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/call-for-entry-spring-salon.html for all details on submission requirements and to complete artist registration, artwork submission, and email artwork images.

The Spring Salon opens March 17 and will be on view to the public through June 3. Join the Gallery on Third Friday Gallery Night in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls from 5-7 p.m., March 17th, to celebrate and meet the artists. All gallery events are free and open to the public.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Spring Salon, or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to our website www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or send am email to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.