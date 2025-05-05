Spring memoir workshops with Pam Bernard

REGION – Those who are new to the workshop experience, or to the process of writing creatively, will often feel trepidation at the thought of joining a writing group. Even those who have experience can feel intimidated. Do I have what it takes to be a writer? Who will be interested in my story anyway? I’m way too busy to add another commitment.

But, as anyone who has worked on a project with Pam Bernard will say, these workshops are safe and nurturing, and not a competitive sport. Each participant is welcomed with warmth and compassion. Given that each writer’s needs and experience level are unique, they are invited into the most appropriate group to address those needs and level of experience.

Bernard’s groups are full of writers who are working toward the same goal, but with vastly different material. That goal is to create a narrative of one’s life – in effect, “to live it twice,” as memoirist Patricia Hampl says of writing one’s life. And one’s material is comprised of the actual things that have happened throughout that life. Every gathering at Bernard’s table is a revelation.

Because studying and writing memoir is based on the work of memory – often mutable, unreliable memory – an understanding of memory is crucial. Hample further asserts, “There may be no more pressing need in our culture than for people to become sophisticated about the function of memory…No one owns the past. But it is a grave error not to inhabit memory.”

Our capacity to move forward as developing beings rests on a healthy relationship with the past. To reach out beyond one’s comfort level at this juncture can be both exhilarating and meaningful – and necessary.

A retired professor of writing, Pam Bernard is an author, editor, writing mentor, and instructor. She works also one on one with writers of nonfiction and poetry in a variety of ways. Bernard is the author of four books, the latest a novel in verse titled “Esther.” She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College and BA from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Her collection “Across the Dark” was a finalist for the National Poetry Series.

New sessions begin mid-May. Workshops are hybrid, using the Owl meeting device, to accommodate those who must attend remotely. For more information, including days and times, please visit Bernard’s website at www.pambernard.com, email pam@pambernard.com, or call 603-756-4177.