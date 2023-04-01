Spring Mandala in Stitches at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you interested in embroidery or adding a new dimension to what you already create? Gallery at the VAULT is excited to offer “Spring Mandala in Stitches” with Julie Crabtree on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Create a stitchery mandala, learning many hand embroidery stitches. Refresh your memory or add new stitches to your embroidery vocabulary. This is worked in the round, finished in a 6-inch hoop ready to hang or frame as a mandala sampler. All threads, fabrics, hoops, and needles will be provided, just bring scissors. Ready to hang in a 6-inch hoop, which is provided. This promises to be a delightful learning experience.

While you are at VAULT, enjoy Julie’s amazing, colorful show “Crossing Boundaries in Thread and Paint,” up until April 26.

Julie has been teaching workshops in creative mixed media stitchery, free motion sewing, hand stitchery including experimental work, and creating design through art exploration. She has degrees from Mansfield College of Arts and the City and Guilds of London, England and has won many awards for her work. Her teaching background is extensive, having taught beginners to advanced levels in England and the US.

“Julie is encouraging and inspiring at all levels, she works individually with each student. I really appreciate the personal advice on my efforts.”

There is a fee, register by Wednesday, April 12.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, in Springfield, Vt. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information call 802-885-7111 email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our website www.galleryvault.org.